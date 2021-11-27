Senator Casey Murdock has 27 of the 32 signatures needed to call a special session of the Oklahoma Legislature to fight federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates.
“I truly believe a person has the right to choose whether they take it (the vaccine) or not,” Murdock said. “Some people have forgotten that this is a virus that you have a 99.5 percent chance of surviving.”
The petition calls for a special session to propose or amend Oklahoma law to assist employers and residents to exercise other medical options for maintaining employment in response to the Emergency Temporary Standard issued by OSHA for COVID-19 vaccination and testing.
This will also apply to the rule issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on all health care providers participating in Medicare and Medicaid related services.
Failure to comply with his rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations will result in administrative fines, civil monetary penalty, denial of payment and potential termination from Medicare and Medicaid programs, according to an open letter earlier this month to the citizens of Cimarron County from Cimarron Memorial Hospital CEO Jonathan Gleason and Cimarron County Health Care Authority Chairman Kevin McIntire.
“That’s really concerning, because a year ago we were praising them as heroes. And now they're getting fired for their beliefs,” Murdock said. “I have read the oath that they take and it’s going against their oath.”
The letter cites many states filing action in federal court arguing the rule is unconstitutional, in which some courts have issued stays to postpone the mandates. Currently OSHA is not following through on the mandate while the court cases are ongoing.
“While we may expect similar action here in Oklahoma, it has not happened and there is no guarantee,” the Cimarron County letter states. “We hope that each of you will understand that in this instance, taking a stand against the mandate will without a doubt cost us our hospital.”
The letter ends encouraging citizens to contact state and federal legislators as well as the Oklahoma Attorney General to voice concerns about the issue.
On Monday, Nov. 15, when Oklahoma lawmakers returned to the state Capitol for the special session to finalize redistricting maps, around 1,000 Oklahomans packed the halls to voice their concerns about the mandates.
“Last year we had allocated $60 million more dollars to the Attorney General to push federal overreach. So we knew that he was going to file lawsuits on this,” Murdock said. “But as the deadline is coming up as far as when people are fixing to lose their jobs.”
Murdock said he got caught assuming Governor Kevin Stitt would add the mandate issue to the special session.
“When the governor didn’t add it on, I’m like, okay we’ve got to do something,” Murdock said. “They’re losing them (jobs) now. We’ve got a short window to try to do something to fix it.”
The Oklahoma legislature has only signed a petition to go into special session one other time in history, according to Murdock.
“I’ve had constituents that have called me that they're losing their job, but their doctor had advised not to take it. So I mean, to me, that's a legit medical exemption.”
If or when a the special session is called, Murdock thinks members of the legislature will meet the first or second week in December.
