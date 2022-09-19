A first-degree murder charge has been filed in the death of a Woodward man on Aug. 15.
Court records show Vincent Michael Villa is facing the charge of murder in the first degree-malice aforethought. The case was filed Sept. 16 in Woodward County District Court.
Villa is accused of killing Kenneth Holland by stabbing him multiple times and causing blunt force trauma to his head and torso, according to the court record.
Holland’s body was found during a house fire on 13th Street on Aug. 15.
Woodward firefighters discovered the body at approximately 8:15 that morning after battling the fire for some two hours.
After the discovery, the state fire marshal’s office began gathering evidence that indicated possible arson, according to the affidavit. Investigators also discovered head injuries on the victim “consistent with assault and homicide.”
Woodward police requested the OSBI to investigate the fire and the death.
In the affidavit filed with the charges, OSBI Special Agent Darren Atha reported the medical examiner’s office identified Holland as the victim, stating that the trauma was consistent with injuries caused by a sharp weapon and blunt force. The medical examiner also determined the fatal injuries occurred before the fire and the manner of death was homicide.
OSBI agents collected a baseball bat, knife and a phone from the immediate area where the body was found, according to the affidavit.
In an interview, a witness told the OSBI that on Sunday night (Aug. 14) or early Monday morning (Aug. 15) Vincent Villa and his brother Danny Villa Jr. got into an altercation. Danny Villa was injured and later transported to a hospital in Oklahoma City.
Later, in the early morning hours of Aug. 15, according to the affidavit, the witness said several people, including Holland and Vincent Villa, gathered at the abandoned house on 13th Street, gaining access by climbing through a window and using a baseball bat to open the door.
Holland and Vincent Villa were eventually left alone at the house sometime between 5 and 5:30 a.m.
Other witnesses who were at the house confirmed the two men were left alone.
Another witness told the OSBI agent that she was on the phone with Holland just before 6 a.m. when she heard another person speaking in the background. Holland asked to end the call and to call back in approximately 10 minutes. He did not call back or answer later calls.
On Aug. 16, agents served a search warrant on Vincent Villa, photographing knicks, scratches and cuts on his hands and arms and on Aug. 18, he was arrested for assaulting his brother with a tire iron about six hours before he was left alone with Holland. Witnesses said Vincent Villa had possession of weapons capable of causing the fatal injuries observed by the medical examiner.
On Aug. 19, Vincent Villa was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and has been held without bail in the Woodward County Jail. A hearing is actually scheduled in that case on Nov. 18.
Agents also discovered that Vincent Villa had a previous charge of resisting an executive officer in California in 2020.
He has not been in court on the murder charge as of Monday morning, according to the court records.
The assault and battery charge carries a sentence of 10 years to life. The murder charge is punishable by life, life without parole or possibly the death sentence.
Case number for the assault charge is CF-2022-139. Case number for the murder charge is CF-2022-145.
