Mosquitoes can lay eggs in as little as a tablespoon of standing water, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
On top of that, according to the Entomology and Plant Pathology department at Oklahoma State University (OSU), there are over 60 species of mosquitoes in Oklahoma.
“Weather has a major influence on mosquito populations,” Public Health Veterinarian LeMac’ Morris said. “As much rain as we are having, mosquitoes are going to be abundant this season.”
Several species of mosquitoes lay their eggs on or at the edge of water in containers, according to OSU. Ranging from small cans, buckets, bird baths, flower pot bases, plugged rain gutters, poorly maintained water gardens to old tires, most of these species develop from egg to adult within about a week, creating a continuously supply of the blood-suckers all summer long.
Mosquitoes tend to live two to three weeks, but die sooner in really hot weather. Most species feed readily on a wide range of animals including humans, but don’t prefer birds, according to OSU.
“The types that we typically see this time of year, may be the one that's transferring heartworms to your pet,” said Dana Bay, Ellis County OSU Agriculture and 4-H Educator. “Heartworms are devastating to your dog or your cat. So we need to make sure that they are on some kind of heartworm preventative.”
Mosquitoes pick up the organism when they feed on infected animals transmitting diseases such as West Nile virus, St. Louis encephalitis, LaCrosse encephalitis, and Western Equine encephalitis, according to OSDH.
“The ones that we typically see here could be ones that are carrying West Nile virus, which we can get, as well as our horses,” Bay said. “There is a vaccine available for horses for West Nile virus.”
OSDH suggest protecting yourself from mosquito bites with ‘The Four D’s.’ Dress yourself in long sleeves and long pants to shield skin. Drain any standing, stagnant water found in containers. At dusk and dawn, avoid being outdoors when they are most active. And finally, use a DEET containing repellent as directed on the product label.
“The important thing there is still the control,” Bay said. “If you have a pet that is in an outdoor situation and has a large water bucket, it needs to be dumped frequently and refilled so that there's not mosquito larva growing in their water bowl.”
