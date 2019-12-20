It’s no secret that distracted driving is an issue that’s been on the rise, but is more than just cell phones pulling drivers’ eyes from the road.
According to an AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety study, drivers are gradually becoming more comfortable with the technology in vehicles, making them complacent in using it while driving.
“The study results found drivers who owned vehicles equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) were almost twice as likely to take their eyes off the road and be less engaged when using those technologies,” according to AAA. “Technology such as lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control, are meant to assist - not replace - the driver. Regardless of trust or comfort in a system, AAA warns drivers to remain alert and attentive to the roadway at all times.”
As families hit the road, traveling for the holiday season, stay vigilant and avoid distracted driving.
“When speed control or steering are automated, the driver is still required to monitor traffic and be ready to resume full control of the vehicle,” said AAA Oklahoma Spokesperson Leslie Gamble. “Unfortunately, drivers can become over-reliant on these technologies over time, which can lead to inattentiveness because of engagement in non-driving-related tasks or even becoming drowsy when driving with these systems engaged.”
AAA offers the following steps to help improve safety by remembering how to “ACE” your vehicle:
A - Always remain active and engaged when using ADAS technologies like lane-keep assist or adaptive cruise control.
C - Commit to knowing which ADAS technologies are installed on your vehicle and how they work.
E - Expect that the advanced driver assistance technologies in your vehicle have limitations.
“Automotive technology has tremendous promise to improve the driving experience, but it’s not infallible,” Gamble said. “There still is no substitute for an alert, engaged driver.”
For more information visit AAA.com.
