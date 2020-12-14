Parts of Oklahoma have had more snow than Chicago, New York City, and most of North Dakota, according to Oklahoma Mesonet State Climatologist Gary McManus.
Another round is expected on Tuesday with a winter weather advisory in effect from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.
“I believe this snow will be just a bit different than Sunday's in that it will be in a colder environment, so not as much melting,” McManus said. “Therefore, we might expect more significant impacts to driving.”
According to McManus, Sunday’s impacts were severe, but melted rather quickly.
“The lows tonight and then the highs tomorrow will be impacted by the snowpack that's already here, as we've already seen the coldest air mass of the season this morning (aided by that snowpack),” McManus said. “As for yesterday's snow, we got a good dose with widespread totals of 4-8 inches north of I-40, from border to border.”
Give or take a little, McManus is expecting around 2 to 4 inches across the northwestern quarter of the state.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said drivers should be alert to black ice conditions, which can cause a thin layer of ice to develop on wet roadways.
ODOT reminds motorists during snowy and icy conditions to:
• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
• Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
Visit OKroads.org to check conditions before traveling on the map of current closures and snowplow cameras.
