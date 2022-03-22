The wind and rain was fast and furious last night but how much did we end up getting? Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer states that we received between ¾ an inch to an inch in most areas in Woodward County which was more than expected.
“However, we are still significantly below normal rainfall for the last six months that we have been experiencing a drought. Unfortunately high winds, climbing temperatures over the next week and a dry forecast in the foreseeable future will not pull us from this drought situation,” Lehenbauer said.
“The mid-range forecast appears to show generally dryer than normal conditions as we get into early spring. Until we see regular rainfall as is typical for this time of year, we expect the fire danger to remain elevated,” Lehenbauer said.
Weather.com also has a Pollen Breakdown for the next couple of days for the worst three offenders. Tree Pollen looks to be the worst with high levels for Wednesday and Thursday. Grass and Ragweed Pollen showing no levels. Rain can bring relief to allergy sufferers, at least for a while. Humidity and rain prevent pollen from traveling, as moisture weighs down the pollen, keeping it on the ground.
If it is windy at all, like a lot of days in NW Oklahoma, dry conditions can make it easier for the wind to pick up pollen and carry them to your airway, exacerbating allergy symptoms. Windy conditions also stir up dust, mold and this may activate allergies.
