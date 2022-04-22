With the emergency blood shortages, there are more opportunities to donate blood Blood Institute.
Friday, April 29th the Bloodmobile will be at Alliance Oklahoma Home Health from 9:30 ;a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Healthback of Woodward from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at Smith & Co. Auction and Realty from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 5th, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Stock Exchange Bank Woodward in the Bloodmobile. Friday, May 6th, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodward High School, inside the Gym Concourse.
Saturday, May 7th is the Dream Vacation Blood Drive at Walmart in Woodward. The Bloodmobile will be there from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On this day only, one donor in who gives in the state will win a dream vacation.
You must be 16 years old or older to donate. Everyone needs to bring a photo ID.
“Oklahoma is experiencing a blood shortage. Typically, Oklahomans always supply enough blood for the more than 166 hospitals and medical facilities in our state. Lately, we are struggling to keep up with the patient need. We are asking our donors to get back to the Oklahoma standard of giving selflessly for our neighbors. If you have 1 hour to spare, please, use it to donate blood for 3 Oklahoma patients in need,” said Jessy Dershem Executive Director, Oklahoma Blood Institute-Enid Center.
