Monday’s scores
Baseball
Woodward 14-15, Anadarko 4-5
Alva 4, Chisholm 1
Weatherford 25, Clinton 11
Covington-Douglas 4, Waynoka 1
Lomega 15, Dover 5
Shattuck 12, Drummond 0
Elk City 10, Kingfisher 0
Enid 17-20, Muskogee 5-2
Sharon-Mutual 9, Forgan 1
Arnett 19, Sharon-Mutual 8
Arnett 11, Forgan 2
Guthrie 28-23, Guymon 3-5
Laverne 8, Mooreland 1
Binger-Oney 13, Fletcher 2
Boise City/Felt 18, Tyrone 8
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 14, Buffalo 4
Burns Flat-Dill City 18, Mangum 17
Fort Cobb-Broxton 5, Canute 3
Cashion 4, Union City 0
Sayre 12, Cordell 4
Garber 13, Timberlake 5
Granite 11, Sentinel 1
Hammon 15, Erick 1
Hennessey 17, Crossings Christian 14
Hollis 8, Navajo 5
Pioneer 16, Kremlin-Hillsdale 3
Leedey 3, Cheyenne-Reydon 2
Vici 14, Merritt 6
Okarche 20, Southwest Covenant 0
Oklahoma Bible Academy 22, Pond Creek-Hunter 11
Watonga 12, Ringwood 1
Softball
Binger-Oney 16, Geary 0
Binger-Oney 14, Hinton 3
Buffalo 12, Cherokee 8
Buffalo 6, Cimarron 3
Cherokee 7, Cimarron 5
Canute 9, Navajo 8
Canute 13, Shattuck 12
Shattuck 14, Navajo 3
Merritt 19-15, Blair 0-0
Hammon 16, Cheyenne-Reydon 6
Pond Creek-Hunter 9, Dover 8
Timberlake 11, Dover 3
Timberlake 11, Pond Creek-Hunter 9
Mooreland 12, Enid 0
Mooreland 9, Fairview 0
Enid 14, Fairview 8
Waukomis 10, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2
Waukomis 3, Oklahoma Bible Academy 2
Leedey 12, Arapaho-Butler 2
Ringwood 10, Watonga 8
Sayre 6, Ringwood 3
Watonga 10, Sayre 8
Corn Bible Academy 7, Duke 4
Covington-Douglas 15, Garber 1
Crescent 8, Frontier 5
Chisholm 10, Kingfisher 3
Morrison 14, Kremlin-Hillsdale 2
Thomas 17-15,Waynoka 4-0
