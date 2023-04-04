Monday’s scores

Baseball

Woodward 14-15, Anadarko 4-5

Alva 4, Chisholm 1

Weatherford 25, Clinton 11

Covington-Douglas 4, Waynoka 1

Lomega 15, Dover 5

Shattuck 12, Drummond 0

Elk City 10, Kingfisher 0

Enid 17-20, Muskogee 5-2

Sharon-Mutual 9, Forgan 1

Arnett 19, Sharon-Mutual 8

Arnett 11, Forgan 2

Guthrie 28-23, Guymon 3-5

Laverne 8, Mooreland 1

Binger-Oney 13, Fletcher 2

Boise City/Felt 18, Tyrone 8

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 14, Buffalo 4

Burns Flat-Dill City 18, Mangum 17

Fort Cobb-Broxton 5, Canute 3

Cashion 4, Union City 0

Sayre 12, Cordell 4

Garber 13, Timberlake 5

Granite 11, Sentinel 1

Hammon 15, Erick 1

Hennessey 17, Crossings Christian 14

Hollis 8, Navajo 5

Pioneer 16, Kremlin-Hillsdale 3

Leedey 3, Cheyenne-Reydon 2

Vici 14, Merritt 6

Okarche 20, Southwest Covenant 0

Oklahoma Bible Academy 22, Pond Creek-Hunter 11

Watonga 12, Ringwood 1

Softball

Binger-Oney 16, Geary 0

Binger-Oney 14, Hinton 3

Buffalo 12, Cherokee 8

Buffalo 6, Cimarron 3

Cherokee 7, Cimarron 5

Canute 9, Navajo 8

Canute 13, Shattuck 12

Shattuck 14, Navajo 3

Merritt 19-15, Blair 0-0

Hammon 16, Cheyenne-Reydon 6

Pond Creek-Hunter 9, Dover 8

Timberlake 11, Dover 3

Timberlake 11, Pond Creek-Hunter 9

Mooreland 12, Enid 0

Mooreland 9, Fairview 0

Enid 14, Fairview 8

Waukomis 10, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2

Waukomis 3, Oklahoma Bible Academy 2

Leedey 12, Arapaho-Butler 2

Ringwood 10, Watonga 8

Sayre 6, Ringwood 3

Watonga 10, Sayre 8

Corn Bible Academy 7, Duke 4

Covington-Douglas 15, Garber 1

Crescent 8, Frontier 5

Chisholm 10, Kingfisher 3

Morrison 14, Kremlin-Hillsdale 2

Thomas 17-15,Waynoka 4-0

