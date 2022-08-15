A house fire in Woodward early Monday morning has caused one fatality, officials on the scene said.
Fire Chief Todd Finley said in an interview around 9 a.m. that a victim was found during a search of an external part of the structure in the area of 13th and Oak.
“A little while ago fire crews were doing another search,” Finley said. “We had already done two internal searches of the structure. An external part of the structure was already fully involved on our arrival. We went and checked the area already on the ground and in the process of doing that fire crews found a victim.”
At that time, the fire department notified the police department and also called in the state fire marshal’s office to investigate.
Several police officers were already on the scene blocking off parts of 13th Street. Detectives and the police chief also arrived on the scene.
The victim’s name or gender was not immediately available. Officials were in the process of making identifcation and notification of the next of kin.
The fire call came in a little after 6 a.m. Monday and when firefighters arrived the back part of the house was fully involved.
Firefighters were continuing to work on the fire throughout the morning hours.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
