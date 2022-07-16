Buffalo, - Dr. Corey Moffet, acting research leader and rangeland scientist at the USDA-ARS Southern Plains Range Research Station (SPRRS) in Woodward will be the featured speaker at the High Plains Resource Conservation and Development (HPRCD) Council’s Annual Meeting at 10 a.m. am on July 20.
Coleta Bratten HPRCD Chair said the meeting will be held at HPRCD Offices and Meeting Center, located at 818 North Hoy in Buffalo. The meeting is open to the public.
Bratten said, “Dr. Moffett is a distinguished rangeland scientist whose research has spanned a wide variety of rangeland resource issues ranging from the effects of biosolids application on runoff and erosion in the Chihuahuan Desert of west Texas to the effects of fire runoff and erosion in the Great Basin.
“He has studied the effects of prescribed fire on vegetation and on the performance and behavior of grazing cattle, and methods of remotely sensing vegetative change. We hope our agricultural producers and others will take advantage of this opportunity to hear Dr. Moffet.”
There is no charge for the meeting and a light lunch will be provided.
The High Plains RC&D Council serves eight counties that are in a federally authorized Resource Conservation and Development area. The counties are Beaver, Cimarron, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Woods, and Woodward.
HPRC&D has brought over $200 million in new business and industry to the area. HPRCD operates a revolving loan fund to help with new business start-up or expansion, has an equipment pool, a business incubator, and is directly assisting several essential businesses in the region.
HPRCD gained national and international prominence because of its successful efforts to delay the listing of the Lesser Prairie Chicken to prevent unwanted regulation on farmers and ranchers.
The RC&D created the “Ranch Conservation” concept as a way of bringing diverse stakeholders together to work out their differences on natural resource issues.
The serious issues facing rural people and communities has led High Plains RC&D to re-introduce Ranch Conversations. Plans are being made to host Ranch Conversations in all eight counties over the next 18 months to bring information to the people about current and future conservation programs, assistance available, and information about rural community economic development, and other issues.
