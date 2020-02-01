In 1970, Bill Warren purchased Harris Refrigeration.
Fast forward 50 years and three generations later, the store, now called Modern Appliance, is still going strong.
Modern Appliance is celebrating 50 years this month, complete with a community celebration scheduled for Feb. 18.
The store is now operated by Matt and Jennifer Thompson, who took over for Jennifer’s parents, Tom and Mary Hunter. The Thompson’s eight-year-old daughter already has big plans for the store when she takes over. She even has a notebook she uses to take notes on how things work when she’s in the store.
Many customers have been buying their appliances from Modern Appliance for years, according to Jennifer Thompson.
“People will come in and say, ‘I’ve worked with your grandfather and then your parents and now you,’” Thompson said.
Tom Hunter attributes the store’s success over the years to loyal customers and the fact that he was a merchant more than a businessman.
“I think there’s a difference because a merchant is very hands-on in making sure personally that things are done and done properly, where a business person is busy doing multiple things and doesn’t have time to do that,” Hunter said. “We have really good customers that have appreciated the customer service.”
Looking back on when he first began, Hunter remembers being sent out to fix a dryer with zero know-how on his first day at the store.
With a few phone calls and some perseverance, he was able to fix the machine. In an unusual twist, Hunter explained that a lot of his knowledge came from a competitor that would help when he was out of his depth. He then did the same for a few people over the years.
Hunter said the store was fortunate to make a profit most years with the exception of one, during which the store broke even.
The store was originally located where Main Street Auctions now resides. They moved to their current location in 1990.
Under the Thompson’s management, Modern Appliance has expanded its service area significantly and stretches as far as Enid.
While Modern Appliance is currently getting some upgrades, Jennifer Thompson says the store will “keep on keeping on” as it has for many years.
