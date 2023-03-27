WOODWARD – The Oklahoma State Department of Health District 1 Mobile Wellness Unit (MWU) offers public health services across northwest Oklahoma.

Beginning in April, the Mobile Wellness Unit will open appointments for adult and children health visits with Sierra Elsey, APRN. Appointments will be made available through the Mobile Wellness Unit and limited County Health Department locations.

Added services offered such as; wellness visits, sick visits, women exams, sports physicals and lactation consults are open to schedule on specific dates Elsey will travel with the Mobile Wellness Unit team.

In addition, services such as: Women Infant and Children (WIC) visits, family planning supplies, sexually transmitted infection (STI) exams, immunizations, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, flu vaccinations, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings and other public health services continue to be available.

“Having Sierra back will bring much relief to those clients who may not be able to travel outside of their community for provider care visits and I am sure her established clients are just as excited to see her back. It will also ease those in the communities that lack the services we offer with locations close to their homes,” said Lanette Terry, District 1 County Health Department District Nurse Manager. “These locations in most cases, can usually be reached within minutes. Offering services to individuals that may neglect their care due to lack of transportation will aid these obstacles,” continued Terry.

The OSDH District 1 Mobile Wellness Unit will be at the following locations in April:

BEAVER COUNTY

April 6, 2023 - 9 a.m. --2 p.m., Beaver County Health Department, Hwy 270 South, Beaver

April 12 and 18, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bryans Corner Kitchen, U.S. Hwy 83 and Hwy 412, Balko

CUSTER COUNTY

April 4 and 26, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., TFC EMS District Building, 117 N 10th Street, Thomas

HARPER COUNTY

April 18, 2023 - 9 a.m. --2 p.m., Harper County Health Department, 7th & Oklahoma, Suite 9, Laverne

TEXAS COUNTY

April 10, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., STI Awareness Road Show -OPSU Noble Center, 323 Eagle Blvd., Goodwell

April 11 and 19, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. -- 3 p.m., Tyrone School Library, 513 Florence Street, Tyrone

April 25, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Town Hall, 104 S. Main Street, Goodwell

WOODS COUNTY

April 5, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Freedom Public Schools Football Field, 1138 Eagle Pass, Freedom

April 20, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Zooks Country Market, 122 Main Street, Waynoka

For more information about the MWU, call (405) 301-9085.

The District 1 County Health Departments protect and promote health by serving the following counties: Beaver, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Roger Mills, Woods and Woodward Counties. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health/CHD.

