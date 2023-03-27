WOODWARD – The Oklahoma State Department of Health District 1 Mobile Wellness Unit (MWU) offers public health services across northwest Oklahoma.
Beginning in April, the Mobile Wellness Unit will open appointments for adult and children health visits with Sierra Elsey, APRN. Appointments will be made available through the Mobile Wellness Unit and limited County Health Department locations.
Added services offered such as; wellness visits, sick visits, women exams, sports physicals and lactation consults are open to schedule on specific dates Elsey will travel with the Mobile Wellness Unit team.
In addition, services such as: Women Infant and Children (WIC) visits, family planning supplies, sexually transmitted infection (STI) exams, immunizations, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, flu vaccinations, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings and other public health services continue to be available.
“Having Sierra back will bring much relief to those clients who may not be able to travel outside of their community for provider care visits and I am sure her established clients are just as excited to see her back. It will also ease those in the communities that lack the services we offer with locations close to their homes,” said Lanette Terry, District 1 County Health Department District Nurse Manager. “These locations in most cases, can usually be reached within minutes. Offering services to individuals that may neglect their care due to lack of transportation will aid these obstacles,” continued Terry.
The OSDH District 1 Mobile Wellness Unit will be at the following locations in April:
BEAVER COUNTY
April 6, 2023 - 9 a.m. --2 p.m., Beaver County Health Department, Hwy 270 South, Beaver
April 12 and 18, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bryans Corner Kitchen, U.S. Hwy 83 and Hwy 412, Balko
CUSTER COUNTY
April 4 and 26, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., TFC EMS District Building, 117 N 10th Street, Thomas
HARPER COUNTY
April 18, 2023 - 9 a.m. --2 p.m., Harper County Health Department, 7th & Oklahoma, Suite 9, Laverne
TEXAS COUNTY
April 10, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., STI Awareness Road Show -OPSU Noble Center, 323 Eagle Blvd., Goodwell
April 11 and 19, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. -- 3 p.m., Tyrone School Library, 513 Florence Street, Tyrone
April 25, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Town Hall, 104 S. Main Street, Goodwell
WOODS COUNTY
April 5, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Freedom Public Schools Football Field, 1138 Eagle Pass, Freedom
April 20, 2023 - 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Zooks Country Market, 122 Main Street, Waynoka
For more information about the MWU, call (405) 301-9085.
The District 1 County Health Departments protect and promote health by serving the following counties: Beaver, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Roger Mills, Woods and Woodward Counties. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health/CHD.
