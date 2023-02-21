The Woodward Ministerial Alliance is once again holding the Lenten Lunches in preparation for Easter.  The lunches will begin this Wednesday, which is Ash Wednesday, at noon.

Host church this year is the Faith United Methodist Church at 14th and Texas. Community pastors and their churches will provide the meal and devotions each week.  

The lenten lunches and services are open to the public.

The list of the churches and their pastors are:

Feb 22:  First Christian Church, Ronnie Hopkins

March 1: First United Methodist Church, Shannon Davis

March 8: Church of Christ: David Heflin

March 15: Living Word Fellowship, Eric Cox

March 22: Faith, and New Horizon United Methodist Churches, Scott Ware

March 29: St. Peters Catholic Church, Chistobal De Loera

April 5: Church of the Nazarene, Nathan Twyman

Meetings will be held in the Fellowship Hall for lunch followed by music and a devotional.

