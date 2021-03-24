While another round of Oklahoma weather is moving in, Oklahoma Mesonet is asking for help.
“Mother Nature is giving Oklahoma her best shot again, with snow expected in the western half of the Panhandle,” Oklahoma State Climatologist Gary McManus siad. “A good snow this late in March is certainly not rare, at least for that part of the state.”
According to McManus, Boise City averages 7 inches of snow in March, and over 2 inches in April.
Do you enjoy observing the crazy Oklahoma weather? You can help add to the official weather record for rain and snow for your location.
“Consider joining up with the thousands of other volunteer weather observers across the U.S. and add your voice...and your measurements,” McManus explained. “Or maybe you’re looking for fun activities for your kids? The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) is a national community-based network of volunteers of all ages and backgrounds who measure precipitation each day in their own backyard or community.”
As a weather enthusiast volunteers can join fun community-based science.
“Every year, CoCoRaHS has a March Madness campaign where each state across the country competes for the CoCoRaHS Cup by recruiting the most observers,” McManus shared. “Help Oklahoma bring home the gold by signing up.”
Interested parties can sign up at cocorahs.org.
“These measurements help to fill the data gaps in existing weather networks,” McManus said. “The data are used by the National Weather Service, the agricultural community, and other scientists.”
According to McManus, many CoCoRaHS observers submitted snowfall measurements from the winter storm in February, which was very valuable since the Oklahoma Mesonet does not measure snowfall.
“CoCoRaHS is a wonderful program for students too, because they can learn how to read the rain gauge measurements, round the numbers, learn where they are on the map by viewing their reports online,” McManus said. “And even perform higher-level data analyses by tracking their measurements over time.”
The official CoCoRaHS rain gauge can be purchased for about $30. For more information about CoCoRaHS, please visit cocorahs.org, where you will find program information, how to sign up and take measurements, instructional videos, and more.
For more information contact Charles Kuster at charles.kuster@noaa.gov.
