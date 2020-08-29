“Looking back over the past 40 years, I am thankful for the people of Northwest Oklahoma who have been not only our customers, but our friends,” Darlene Merriman said. “I just can't imagine running a business anywhere else.”
Merriman's Furniture marked 40 years in business this month.
Vernon and Darlene Merriman began in 1980 with a small furniture store on the corner of 5th and Main. The most popular thing in the store at that time was the big wood living room groups with flowers and windmills in browns and oranges on the cushions.
“We were young and naive, but willing to work hard to make it successful,” Darlene Merriman said. “Our then, 3-month-old daughter and her younger brothers and sisters literally grew up in the store.”
The Merrimans raised five children; Krista, Kalina, Malina, Caleb and Ky in the furniture showroom.
“They learned to clean bathrooms and put together furniture and sweep floors,” Merriman said.
Merriman remembered a delivery when 3-year-old Ky imitated his dad, carrying a chair on his head and all that could be seen was the chair and his little feet.
The Merrimans considered their formula for growth and success to be carefully chosen employees, thoughtfully selected products and good old-fashioned hard work.
“When you are a small business, your employees become family and each one is important to the team,” Merriman said. “I want to say a very special thank you to both our past staff members and to our current staff.”
The Merrimans purchased the old "Kristi's Dancehall" building on U. S. Highway 270 southeast of Woodward in 1995, becoming known as "The Largest Showroom in Northwest Oklahoma."
A huge snowstorm on March 26, 2009 brought disaster to the old building. Even though it was a devastating blow, friends, customers and furniture representatives from all over the tri-state area poured out help and support as the they rebuilt.
“We're lucky we live in Northwest Oklahoma,” Merriman said. “We live in the best place as far as people.”
Looking back over the past 40 years, Merriman remembers several who’ve gone on to a greater reward; her husband Vernon, Dale Kays who was originally a competitor then worked for them 14 years and Sam Brittain, Vernon’s best friend and sales manager.
“First, my husband… This store was his dream and it was his leadership and drive that made it what it is today,” Merriman said. “My kids called Dale, grandpa… Sam truly cared about his customers. Vernon always said that Sam was the kind of guy you could walk into the store not knowing and be inviting him to supper that night.”
Business in Northwest Oklahoma takes hard work, according to Merriman. Watching pennies so the dollars will follow is one rule they always went by.
“There'll be times when you aren't making anything. There'll be times when you pay your employees and you don't pay yourself,” Merriman said. “It is a struggle, but it is a blessing.”
