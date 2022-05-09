May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Anxiety disorders are among the most common mental illnesses in America.
Mental health is an important part of overall health and well-being. Mental health includes emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices.
Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.
A few CDC stats about mental health include: more than 50% will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime, 1 in 5 children, either currently or at some point during their life, have had a seriously debilitating mental illness and 1 in 25 Americans lives with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression.
Mental and physical health are equally important components of overall health. Depression increases the risk for many types of physical health problems, particularly long-lasting conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Similarly, the presence of chronic conditions can increase the risk for mental illness.
Statistics show 5.7% of people ages 13 and up in the U.S. have PTSD with a lifetime prevalence.
There is no single cause for mental illness. Some examples include but not limited to are: early adverse life experiences, such as trauma or a history of abuse such as child abuse, sexual assault, witnessing violence. Biological factors or chemical imbalances in the brain. Having feelings of loneliness or isolation.
Fifty-six percent of adults with mental illness do not receive any mental health treatment. In 2014, Mental Health America (MHA) launched their online mental health screening which is a collection of online, free, confidential, anonymous, and scientifically validated screening tools to help individuals understand and learn more about their mental health.
In Northwest Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is available. Inpatient hospitals provide acute inpatient psychiatric care for individuals who are a danger to themselves or others and are unable to temporarily function in a community setting.
Community Mental Health Centers provide a wide variety of services including case management and other outpatient mental health services that work alongside community based programs to assist with housing, employment and peer advocacy.
Crisis Stabilization Units are available in Oklahoma City. It offers a place of stabilization and the community a no wrong door access to mental health. They accept walk-ins like an emergency room.
For more information please visit the CDC, MHA or ODMHSAS at cdc.gov/mentalhealth/ or mhanational.org or oklahoma.gov/odmhsas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.