Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.