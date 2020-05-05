City Clerk Andrea Murlin swore in City Commissioners Steve Bogdahn, John Brown and John Meinders at a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening.
All three were elected without opposition for another two-year term on the commission earlier this year.
The Board of City Commissioners met via videoconference to conduct the meeting.
John Meinders was reappointed Mayor and Steve Bogdahn as Mayor Pro-Tem.
The Board approved a facilities use agreement with the Oklahoma Junior High School Rodeo Association (OKJHSRA) for the Crystal Beach Stadium to host finals rodeo.
Ground Zero Roofing & Construction Co., LLC was awarded the bid for the replacement of the Woodward Public Library roof, totaling $118,950. According to City Manager Alan Riffel, insurance will cover the bulk of the cost.
Riffel gave a brief report stating that City facilities have reopened this week with the exception of the Woodward Senior Citizen Center and the Woodward Public Library. There will be no court until June, he added.
The City is dealing with budget issues but this year they will no see an increase in health insurance premiums, according to Riffel.
“That’s a big positive for us as we go into budgets right now,” Riffel said.
The Woodward Municipal Authority met immediately following, approving the final change order for the Oak Avenue Stormwater Detention Pond, project no. 170. According to Riffel, this closes out the project and the unused materials will benefit the City $7,943.
