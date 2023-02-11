Several public meetings are on the schedule for the community on Monday.
Woodward County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. in the courthouse and the Woodward Board of Education has its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Early Childhood Center.
Also on tap Monday is the monthly Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Conference Center starting around 11:45 a.m.
County commissioners have a relatively short agenda on their plate Monday.
Commissioners will open sealed bids for a new truck bed for a 7-ton brush truck 6x6 for the Sharon Fire Department.
Also on the agenda is action of “security safety and access to public offices.”
Routine items include:
- Discussion with county officers
- Update on grants
- Cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for January
- Maximum monthly expenditures for January
- Monthly reports of officers
- Transfer of appropriations out of fire prevention capital outlay into fire prevention maintenance and operation.
- Purchase orders
*****
Hiring some coaches highlights the Woodward Board of Education agenda.
An executive session is scheduled to discuss personnel, including the vacant head football and softball coaching positions along with extra duty stipends and the district personnel report.
Votes are scheduled in open session.
Board members will also take up the $5,000 National Board Certified stipends for the 2022-2023 school year and consider the Woodward Education Foundation Tax Credit Resolution.
In addition, board members will hear reports and take up a lengthy consent agenda of primarily routine items, including the school calendar for the 2023-2034 school year.
*****
The Chamber of Commerce luncheon will feature Brent Haken, the new state director of Oklahoma’s Career Tech program. Haken is a former superintendent a Morrison.
Haken was also previously an agriculture education instructor before moving into administration.
He was Oklahoma’s District 4 Superintendent of the Year in 2022 and is the ninth career tech director in the state’s history.
Also planned will be a report on the upcoming 89th Woodward District Livestock Show which runs Feb. 17-28 at the Woodward County Event Center.
Hundreds of exhibitors and their families from 10 counties will be in Woodward for the show and premium auction.
*****
Also scheduled on Monday is a Cuddly Companion community night at Cedar Heights Elementary School.
The event put on by OK Aware goes from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and snacks will be provided.
Organizers said children and parents will be learning how to make weighted stuffed animals and exploring the benefits of their use. If attending, you are asked to bring a cuddly stuffed animal for your child. All other supplies will be provided.
To ensure a spot, email andi hopper at andi.hopper@woodwardps.net.
*****
There is also something for sports fans on Monday as Woodward is hosting Alva for makeup basketball games at Boomer Fieldhouse.
