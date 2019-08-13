During a nearly three-hour meeting, the board of Woodward County Commissioners heard an overview of upcoming events for the free fair, AT&T and Pioneer Telephone representatives competing for a service upgrade contract, and heated discussions over bond issues.
Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds Executive Director Jon Marc Holt introduced the new Director of Marketing and Communications Bailey Poer to the board. Poer gave a rundown on the fair schedule.
District 1 Commissioner Troy White commended the fair board and staff for working to make the fair something it hasn’t been for a long time. Holt answered by saying he his hoping this event will bring people in from surrounding communities.
AT&T and Pioneer Telephone both brought quotes on internet and phone services for the board to consider. White summed up the information they received from both companies stating the decision seems to come down to the Pioneer’s local service technicians versus AT&T saving the county over $500 a month. Commissioners tabled the item for tabulation.
Doug Eagan presented information for discussion regarding BancFirst and Floyd Law Firm. Eagan explained the bond process and those involved.
The bond in question was passed by a vote of the people in 2013 providing funds for a 13-year .5 percent sales tax and .1 percent to be used on the new fairgrounds and expo facility which was completed in 2015.
According to Eagan, over $14 million went into the bond account with Bank 1st, $9.42 million was designated guaranteed maximum expenditure for Contractor Joe D. Hall, and $1.33 million was recently transferred to the Debt Service Fund, reducing the number of series B bonds that are outstanding.
Eagan’s questions were, how did the original amount of $14 million get established, who decided which bank was used, and why was there a hurry to have a transfer done by August 1st of this year? Near the close of the meeting, Eagan asked for a forensic audit.
Floyd Law Firm Representative Jeff Ralley addressed the questions stating the amount was estimated by the contractor and reviewed by another firm. His firm did not make the decision as to which bank was used but that a municipal financial advisor would approve the bond documents. This bond was for 13 years, running until 2026, which he commended commissioners for coming in under budget and before the due date.
Ralley said the August first deadline is a federal deadline in which this type of bond can only be cashed in on September 1st of each year and a 30 day approval is required.
According to Ralley, the rest of the bond money has been in four places: a debt service reserve fund, an improvement fund, an operations and maintenance fund, and additional architect and engineering fees paid.
An approximately $1.4 million is in the debt service reserve fund to buy the interest rate down and the operations and maintenance fund has an excess of $1 million, according to Ralley.
The improvement fund had the $1.33 million that was moved to reduce the outstanding bonds.
For some reason, the 2015 certificate of completion did not make it from the contractor to BancFirst until this year, thereby costing the county interest on unused money.
According to White, the cost is more than has been saved in reducing bonds early.
Commissioners approved the re-appointment of Gordon Ridings for seat No. 3 of the Woodward County Public Facilities Authority board.
Detention services agreement with Sequoyah Enterprises Inc. was approved.
The board approved resolutions for disposing of equipment for the Sheriff of one 2011 Ford F-150 pickup with undercover bed cover and a Setina prisoner partition.
Commissioners approved a summary of acquisition for highway easement with Department of Transportation (ODOT) for section 25 T23N R21 W. District Attorney Chris Boring negotiated with ODOT about for lots 15 through 28 inclusive of block 1 of Cline Park second addition. The board also rescinded the decision made on June 24 to sell the real property to ODOT.
A public service pipeline permit from Oklahoma Gas & Electric for electricity in District 2 in section 25 was approved.
The board approved transfer of $79,064.34 from main CBRI funds split equally between Districts 1 and 2.
Woodward County Clerk Wendy Dunlap mentioned a refund of over $3,600 from ONG for refund on three years worth of tax that should not have been charged to the county, which is tax exempt.
