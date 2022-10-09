Jena Nelson, the Democratic candidate for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, will be in Woodward for a couple of events this coming week.
On Sunday, Nelson will be at the Red Prairie Steakhouse, 3113 Williams Ave., for a meet and greet with local educators and parents, according to Lori Zimmermann, one of the organizers.
The meet and greet is set for 6:30 p.m.
On Monday, Nelson will be the featured speaker at the Woodward Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
The luncheon is at the Conference Center and goes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nelson is running for the state’s top education office against Republican Ryan Walters, who is currently Gov. Stitt’s secretary of education.
Nelson, who teaches at Deer Creek in Edmond, is a former Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.