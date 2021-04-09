State Reps. Kenton Patzkowsky, Carl Newton and Mike Dobrinski went over a number of topics during an eggs and issues forum at the County Event Center Friday.
One issue that came up in the question and answer session involved oversight of the fast-growing medical marijuana industry.
Dobrinski noted that the issue is getting a lot more attention on the legislature this year, noting lawmakers are trying to a handle on what is "the wild, wild west right now in Oklahoma regarding medical marijuana."
"However you voted it is legal and our job now is to make it as safe a product as possible and regulate it as best as we possibly can."
To that extent, Newton noted that the enforcement pat has been moved to the ABLE (Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement) commission.
In regards to the number of licenses issued to growers, Newton said that would be capped on Sept. 1
"Right now there is one grower for every 54 licensees (medical marijuana license holders)," he said. "A great fear is that a lot of stuff is being trucked somewhere else."
Foreign investment in property in Oklahoma for marijuana growers is also a concern.
"We have several bills trying to make sure laws already in place on foreign ownership (of Oklahoma land) are being followed. We are trying to handle it and make sure things are done legally and properly," Dobrinski said.
Before the Q and A period lawmakers went over various other issues including utility bill increases expected from the February winter weather, redistricting, driver's license renewals and a couple of proposed tax cuts.
Patzkowsky noted the House passed a phase out of the corporate income tax and a cut to individual taxes as well. The bill is currently in the Senate.
Dobrinski said the House also passed several measures saying that Oklahomans will continue to "defend our right to bear arms and hopefully push back on anything from Washington that would be considered overreach."
Newton went into the state board of education's decision that brick and mortar charter schools get the same funding as all other public schools.
"Right now the working figure is $23 million and we're working on ways to take it out of another area so it won't affect a school's ad valorem money," he said.
On redistricting Newton said the state should not lose any more rural districts and some measures should be passed in the next three to four weeks to set the state House and Senate districts. He said congressional districts would have to be done later in the summer.
Newton also said a conflict with the governor exists on Medicaid expansion. Gov. Stitt is already signing contracts with managed care groups while legislators feel the Medicaid expansion needs to be done by the state as it does with the current SoonerCare program.
