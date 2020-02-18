“Oklahoma has the second highest uninsured rate in the country. “That is shameful," Lynne White, when discussing Medicaid expansion at the Northwest Oklahoma Alliance (NwOA) luncheon Tuesday.
White, vice president of government relations and political action with the Oklahoma Hospital Association, said Oklahoma hospitals have received $2.2 billion less in federal funds because it did not expand Medicaid. In addition to high rates of uninsured, the state has one of the worst infant mortality rates.
The petition for Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma received the highest number of signatures for a ballot initiative with over 313,000.
“Our polling shows that 70% of Oklahomans are for this. That’s why we want it to go to a vote,” White said. “I'm going to say we are extremely grateful that the governor has finally decided that he needs to look at Medicaid expansion.”
After expressing her gratitude, White was very critical about Governor Stitt’s Sooner Care 2.0 plan, particularly moving to commercial managed care companies and applying block grants.
“We are in a tiff about it, because we are the ones that came up with the formula. It is a delicate balance,” White said. “It’s a very complex formula.”
According to White, Utah’s state plan was rejected by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services because it didn't fit with the Affordable Care act.
“You had to cover certain number of benefits, things like that. The Utah plan did not do that and so they rejected it,” White explained. “The way we've done it with State Question 802 is pretty sure it will get approved.”
White encouraged attendees to send hand written letters to legislators.
“Their email at the state Capitol is the pits,” White said. “I’ve done this for a long time.”
Medicaid expansion would provide 200,000 low income working Oklahomans with insurance, including 46,000 parents. It would cover individuals from age 19 to 64 up to $17,000 annual income and a family of three up to $29,000, according to White.
“We want healthy people in Oklahoma and we want to keep these hospitals open,” White said. “If rural hospitals start closing, we have a big problem.”
According to White, Oklahoma tax dollars are going to 36 other states. Medicaid expansion has been working in other states for around eight years now.
We now have enough evidence,” White said. “The states that have expanded Medicaid, their health outcomes have definitely improved.”
White listed a 9.3 percent reduction in mortality rates and a 50 percent greater reduction in infant mortality rates.
“The 22 healthiest states in the 2018 rankings, were all states that expanded Medicaid,” White said. “The economic benefit of Medicaid Expansion to everybody in the state - we will see this create thousands of jobs statewide.”
Representative for the 2020 Census Trent Misak also spoke briefly to members about the upcoming census.
“2020 is a very exciting year,” Misak said. “You will start receiving postcards in your mailbox starting on March 12, and you have the option this year to respond online or by phone or through the mail.”
