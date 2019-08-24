“Our goal is to make healthcare accessible to everybody,” MDsave representative John Lenderman said as he addressed the Senior Circle at AllianceHealth Woodward on Friday morning. “We're bringing together patient seeking affordable, reliable care providers offering high quality services and fair prices.”
MDsave is the world’s first online healthcare marketplace, according to Lenderman.
“It’s as simple as shopping online just like Amazon,” Lenderman explained. “Our packages include all the procedure and related fees, there's no surprises.”
Lenderman presented the differences between the existing patient journey through a medical procedure versus the MDsave process.
With each, a patient will begin by receiving a doctor’s order for a procedure to be done.
That is where the similarity ends. Usually, once a patient receives the order, they are scheduled for the procedure. Once the procedure is done, they receive multiple bills.
“After you have your care, then you start receiving bills. You’re going to receive bills from your doctor, your hospital, the anesthesia, the pathologist,” Lenderman said. “And then, all those providers struggle to get paid.”
With MDsave, the patient is quoted a fully bundled price and prepays for the service. Providers are guaranteed payment within four days.
“And everybody’s satisfied,” Lenderman said. “Even if you have a high deductible, if you have insurance but have a high deductible. It’s for anybody that would prefer to pay cash for their procedure.”
Providers are willing to offer better prices, since they get paid upfront, according to Lenderman.
“The average annual deductible is $6,000,” Lenderman said. “High deductible plans will grow at double digit, year over year, rates for the foreseeable future“
By paying upfront through MDsave, patients can save up to 60 percent on such procedures as CT Scan, MRI, ultrasound, x-ray, colonoscopy, preventative screenings and more, according to Lenderman.
MDsave has partnered with CareCredit to provide promotional financing. With credit approval, CareCredit is a credit card that can provide flexible monthly payments for 6 to 20 months.
Visit MDsave online at mdsave.com/savings or call 844-876-6912.
