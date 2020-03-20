Woodward Mayor John Meinders issued an emergency proclamation Friday morning to go into effect at midnight Friday night to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
The proclamation effectively closing restaurants and bars to the public with the exception of curbside, drive-thru, takeout and delivery services.
The proclamation also closes commercial establishments and places of public accommodation such as:
Bars, taverns, pubs, clubs, and other places of public accommodation offering alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption.
Vaping lounges offering their products for on premises consumption.
Theaters, cinemas, indoor and outdoor performances venues, and museums.
Gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, and spas.
Amusement parks, arcades, bing halls, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities.
Restaurants and food courts inside grocery stores, convenience stores, truck stops and all other public accommodations that offer food and beverage for on-premises consumption.
The proclamation will not affect grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and drug stores, other than the areas that allow for on-premises consumption of food and beverages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.