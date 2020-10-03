Marty Logan and his family are excited about his retirement after 27 years of being a StormTracker for KWTV 9 station in Oklahoma City.
Marty and his wife, Debbie, will have more time to spend with their children and grandchildren, ages 2, 5, and 6, plus traveling, and managing their two businesses - Logan’s Self-Storage and Twister Antiques and Collectibles.
Logan’s adulthood has been dedicated to helping and protecting others. He was a firefighter for the Woodward Fire Department and a volunteer firefighter in Northwest Oklahoma for 25 years before retiring with the rank of Lieutenant.
“One day I was reading in the Woodward News and saw Gary England’s ad searching for StormTrackers in northwest Oklahoma,” Logan said. He submitted his resume’ to News 9, attended a meeting, and began StormTracking, with on-the-job training, in April of 1993.
During the first 15 years as a StormTracker, Logan observed 55 tornadoes. In 2007, Logan saw over a dozen tornadoes, including two deadly tornadoes - in Beaver County and one in Greensburg, Kan.
Logan reflected on the major changes in weather tracking technology from when he began in 1993 and now. “When I started all I had was a cell-bag phone from Pioneer that only had a range of 20 miles, and I purchased a $1,200 VHS movie camera at Modern Appliance,” he said.
In the beginning, trucks with portable satellites met Logan at designated locations to upload and transmit the VHS tapes from his storm tracking sessions. These were then viewed and reported on KWTV 9 by the station meteorologists. Beginning in 1995 Logan gave live reports on News 9.
Logan received no formal education in meteorology nor storm tracking. Instead, he received on-the-job training and met with meteorology staff at News 9 to view and discuss the videos he took as a StormTracker and learn the related terminology and weather conditions he filmed.
“Now StormTrackers can use cell phone technology which makes the videos air instantly and helps better save lives,” said Logan. “Pioneer Cellular employee Kristal Stephens helped me maintain in contact with people via Facebook Live feeds for many years.”
Marty Logan sat in the parking lot of the High Plains Technology Center on April 14, 2012— just before midnight. He reported live to KWTV 9 as a destructive tornado approached Woodward from Arnett. He gave play-by-play reports and warnings to people living in the neighborhoods in the path of that tornado that took the lives of 6 people and damaged many businesses and homes. There are still empty lots in Woodward where homes and businesses were destroyed in 2012 and not rebuilt.
Public speaking became an important part of Logan’s years with News 9. He spoke at schools, civic groups, state fairs, and other community gatherings to share his experiences as a StormTracker and educate the public on both fire and weather safety.
“Marty Logan had 72 public appearances in 2019,” said Chief Meteorologist David Payne on the News 9 tribute to Logan on Thursday.
After retiring two years ago, Debbie Logan, became a co-StormTracker with Marty. She put in many hours assisting Marty with navigation and storm spotting as he drove.
On Aug. 26 Marty Logan posted the following on his Facebook page: “As seasons change so does life. June of 2019, I decided that retirement from KWTV-9 was in my future. Debbie and I had numerous discussions about retiring along with our family. I have been on 24-hour call since 1979 - 1979-2004 with the Woodward Fire Department and 1993-2020 with KWTV-9. Time to slow down!! September 30th will be our last day.”
News 9 provided the Logans with a surprise retirement reception Thursday in Oklahoma City. He received a special commendation from Gov.Kevin Stitt for his years of service to Oklahomans as a StormTracker and public speaker.
Logan and the News 9 StormTracking team received an Edward R. Murrow award in 2008, a regional Emmy nomination for their coverage of the Woodward tornado in 2012, and an Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters award in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.