By Dawnita Fogleman
Staff Writer
A manhunt is ongoing Monday morning as Woodward County Sheriff’s Department, along with several surrounding and state agencies continue to look for Andrew Blaedon Earls, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.
“Call 911 right then, don’t wait,” Mitchell said. “if somebody thinks he's around or on their property or in their buildings, call us immediately.”
Earls is a white male about six foot tall and thin, about 150 pounds, according to Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell. A bench warrant for case number CF2021-147 for $150,000 has been issued by the court and as of Friday evening.
“He is currently still at large unfortunately,” Mitchell said. “He has been pretty much all over the county at this point.”
Mitchell cautioned the public to not put themselves and officers in danger looking for the suspect.
“As far as just going out there vigilante by themselves looking for somebody, that is very dangerous,” Mitchell said. “Because we might mistake them. They might mistake us. I mean that's a dangerous situation.”
Thursday, Sept. 16 the search for Earls began west of Sharon. He is facing six felony counts and one misdemeanor in relation to burglaries.
“This started in Woodward a couple of weeks ago,” Mitchell said. “He has kind of expanded out into the county and has become a real nuisance; multiple, multiple burglaries.”
Earls is the suspect in relation to burglaries on 9th Street, 17th Street, Apache Drive and Ridgecrest, according to the charges filed in Woodward County District Court.
“He has stolen multiple firearms,” Mitchell said. “We do believe he is armed.”
On Thursday, Woodward County Sheriff’s Department called in law enforcement from area counties to help. K-9 units and Woodward Emergency Management drones have been used, as well as several citizens to search for Earls, who was moving under cover of trees in an area where there is a creek.
“We had two days that we were searching down by Sharon, and we actually had a group of citizens that were working with us,” Mitchell said.
Since the initial search, Earls has moved around Woodward County, stealing a car from residents in Mooreland. “They did a great job. They took direction. They did what we asked and those people were very valuable to us.”
Stolen items that have been recovered include four out of about a dozen guns that have been stolen, a four-wheeler, a side-by-side and numerous bicycles.
Earls is also suspected to have stolen a pearly white 2009 Buick Lucerne with the tag number is BMQ897 from a residence in Mooreland.
“He's kind of been silent since the car was stolen in Moreland early Saturday morning,” Mitchell said. “We did have a burglary last night in mutual, and it kind of fits the same thing he does.”
According to Mitchell, the burglary suspect goes into a home, ransacking the house, eating food, searches for clothes and using the shower.
“At this point we’re only looking for one person,” Mitchell said. “Now that's not to say he doesn't have some accomplices, and we're trying to figure out who those accomplices are. We do have some names.”
Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshal Service have been called in to help, in addition to surrounding County Sheriff and City Police departments, according to Mitchell.
“Mooreland PD has helped us tremendously,” Mitchell said. “Ellis County, Blaine County, Roger Mills, Major County, Harper County, Dewey County and Alva PD’s been here.”
Mitchell said Woodward Police Department has also helped, as he listed departments, saying he knew he was going to forget someone.
“We're working very, very hard on this and we have tapped into so many other agencies for resources,” Mitchell said. “At this point, I probably can’t even count them.”
