Woodward County Commissioners appointed Bailey Rae Poer as Woodward County Event Center Manager Monday morning, during a regularly scheduled meeting. Commissioners congratulated Poer before moving on to routine business.
Northwestern Electric Coop’s application for an electric power line was approved in District #2 section 12 R20N R20W followed by a decision to close the Courthouse Friday, Dec. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Courthouse Christmas Party.
The Board appointed Todd Finley, fire chief, to the Woodward County E911 Board before approving a bridge inspection invoice for a routine inspection. No repairs were required following the inspection.
Garmin & Second Chance body armor vests were junked from the Woodward County Sheriff’s inventory, estimated to be around 15 to 20 years old. Sheriff Kevin Mitchell said he is working to clean up his inventory.
The Board approved a transfer of $22,000 from County General to Juvenile Detention. According to Woodward County Clerk Wendy Dunlap, the transfer was needed for the cost of the monthly stay for juveniles after the money that was originally intended to cover that cost was used to finance the renovation of the building.
Commissioners approved blanket purchase orders before moving on to new or unforeseen business.
Paul Weigl with Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OGE) reported to Commissioners that they had saved around $2,700 since switching the to the Time of Use Rate, which is set up so that from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. the rate is higher. But from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. the next day, the cost goes down.
“Most businesses can save some money just by being on that rate, even though they don’t change their pattern,” Weigl said. “Now you could save some more money if you were able to change your patterns.”
He gave an example of the jail avoiding using their electric dryers from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. so they would operate during the cheaper rate time.
“What I’m here to report today is - we put you on this rate in December of 2018,” Weigl said. “Through November of 2019, the 12 months, you saved $2,722… Which was a savings of 4.6 percent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.