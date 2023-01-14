By CNHI Oklahoma
CYRIL — A man arrested in Arizona on Thursday in the disappearance of a 4-year-old Cyril girl is facing a first-degree murder complaint in Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Ivon Adams, 36, currently is being held in the Maricopa County (Ariz.) Jail, where he awaits extradition to Oklahoma, according to OSBI. He is one of the caregivers of Athena Brownfield, who has been missing since at least Tuesday.
On Thursday, Alysia Adams, another caregiver of Athena and her 5-year-old sister, was arrested on two counts of child neglect. Athena was reported missing on Tuesday. A postal worker found Athena’s sister wandering near a residence in Cyril, according to eOSBI.
Alysia Adams is being held in the Caddo County Jail, according to online jail records.
The search continues for Athena. She is about 3 foot tall and weighs 45 pounds. She has light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink butterfly sweater and pink pants, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory from the OHP.
Ivon Adams is also facing a complaint of child neglect.
