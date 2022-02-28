Mammogram legislation unanimously passed the Appropriations and Budget General Government Subcommittee in the form of House Bill 3504 authored by Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa.
It is a bill that requires insurance companies to cover expenses of a basic exam vital to women’s health when ordered by a physician.
“Mammograms save lives. A diagnostic mammogram is ordered when an annual screening mammogram detects a possible concern. It is a much more precise test, and to ignore the recommendation for this test due to prohibitive cost is to ignore your health,” Provenzano said. “The question before the Legislature and hopefully the governor is ‘should these pro-active, life-saving exams be fully covered under a basic insurance plan?’ I believe they should, which is what House Bill 3504 does.”
For women at average risk, screening mammograms should be performed annually beginning at age 40 to check the breasts for any early signs of breast cancer. If you have a higher risk of breast cancer, you and your doctor may decide that you will be start screening at a younger age per www.breastcancer.org.
“All women should have access to regular screening mammograms when they and their health care providers decide it is best based on their personal risk of breast cancer. In addition, screening should be covered by insurance companies, government programs and other third-party payers,” according to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Most major health organizations agree mammography lowers a woman’s risk of dying from breast cancer. Modern-day mammography only involves a tiny amount of radiation, even less than a standard chest X-ray.
“We have certainly seen lives saved in our region with this important diagnostic tool. Greater access to this tool can only be beneficial in the continuing fight against breast cancer,” Brandy Alexander, radiology director at AllianceHealth Woodward, said.
