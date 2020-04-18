The Oklahoma State University Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center (FAPC) is encouraging residents to celebrate Made in Oklahoma Month this month by supporting local food companies.
In Woodward, restaurants have closed their dining areas to the public and moved to delivery, pickup or curbside services as ordered by the city to help slow the spread of COVID-19. This has slowed business for many, impacting our local business owners.
“Many local food companies are feeling financial strain right now and are concerned about what the future holes,” said FAPC Business Planning and Marketing Specialist Andrea Graves. “Local businesses are essential for our economy by bringing growth and innovation to our communities, providing employment and creating entrepreneurship opportunities.”
Graves recommends the following five ways to help support local food businesses in their time of need:
1. Order from your favorite restaurant once per week. Many places are offering pick-up and delivery.
2. Browse small businesses’ websites and order online for their products.
3. Buy gift cards or credit to use later.
4. Share a local food company’s website on social media, as well as restaurant delivery or pick-up menus.
5. Give a donation; cash is always appreciated.
You can find a list of Made in Oklahoma companies at https://madeinoklahoma.net/ and https://www.miocoalition.com/.
“Made in Oklahoma Month is a great way to remind Oklahomans to support their local food products,” Graves said. “When you buy local products, you are putting money back into the state – keeping the products, jobs and money in Oklahoma, which is the main priority of FAPC.”
