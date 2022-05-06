Third District Congressman Frank Lucas will be the featured speaker at Monday’s Woodward Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
The luncheon will start at 11:30 and go until about 1 p.m. at the Woodward Conference Center.
Lucas has represented western Oklahoma in the U. S. House of Representatives since 1994 and is running for a 16th tern in the office.
The third district takes up about half of Oklahoma’s and mass and covers some 32 counties.
The luncheon will also feature performances by the Woodward High School Jazz band.
Community sponsors include the Classic Bowl and the Woodward Elks Rodeo. Both premiere, long-time events are coming up in June.
