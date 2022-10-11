U. S. Rep. Frank Lucas will hold town hall meetings in Harper, Cimarron, Texas, and Beaver Counties on Wednesday and Thursday.
Lucas will be discussing recent work in Congress, taking questions about issues important to constituents of the Third Congressional District, and seeking input on legislation currently before Congress.
Wednesday
Harper County
2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Laverne Community Center
201 S. Broadway St.
Thursday
Cimarron County
10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Panhandle Telephone Cooperative.
115 West Main St.
Boise City
Texas County
1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
City Hall 424 N. Main Street
Guymon
Beaver County
3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
First Security Bank of Beaver
15 S. Douglas St.
