U. S. Rep. Frank Lucas will hold town hall meetings in Harper, Cimarron, Texas, and Beaver Counties on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lucas will be discussing recent work in Congress, taking questions about issues important to constituents of the Third Congressional District, and seeking input on legislation currently before Congress.

Wednesday

Harper County

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Laverne Community Center

201 S. Broadway St.

Thursday

Cimarron County

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Panhandle Telephone Cooperative.

115 West Main St.

Boise City

Texas County

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

City Hall 424 N. Main Street

Guymon

Beaver County

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

First Security Bank of Beaver

15 S. Douglas St.

