According to the U.S. Department of Energy, it will take 13 days for Strategic Petroleum Reserves from the Gulf Coast to enter the U.S. market from Tuesday’s decision by President Biden to begin the release of 50 million barrels of oil over the next several months.
The goal is to lower prices and address a mismatch between demand and supply, according to the Biden administration.
“In just two years, the United States has gone from energy independent and net exporter to energy dependent,” said U. S. Rep. Frank Lucas. “After canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and greenlighting Russia’s Nord Stream II, President Biden is now tapping our strategic reserves and imploring OPEC to produce more oil to mitigate a self-inflicted energy crisis.
“Right now, Americans are struggling with soaring gas prices and rising heating costs. American energy security and independence is essential to our national security and the economic security of every single American family.”
In combating climate change, the Administration states a commitment to reaching a net-zero emissions economy by 2050 and reducing U.S. dependence on foreign fossil fuels. At the same time, the President has been working with other major energy consuming nations including China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom to address the lack of supply as the world exits the pandemic.
“The decision to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is not a sustainable nor responsible policy solution,” Lucas stressed. “It’s time to put American energy first and embrace an all-of-the above energy strategy - one that ensures American energy independence and economic prosperity for all Americans.”
The President has also asked the Federal Trade Commission to examine what is going on in oil and gas markets and to consider whether illegal conduct is costing families at the pump.
“The American people are figuring out the Biden administration and its allies have now stuck working families with higher fuel, food, home heating and electricity prices,” said Brook A. Simmons, president of the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma. “The president is now scrambling to hide the real-world effects of artificial energy scarcity.”
Simmons immediately issued the statement in response to Tuesday’s announcement by the White House.
“Instead of begging foreign adversaries for relief and temporary political gimmicks they should embrace American energy abundance, oilfield innovation and clean-burning natural gas to bring manufacturing jobs back home for the long haul,” Simmons said.
The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma represents more than 1,300 member companies engaged in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the state’s industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.