Cheyenne, OK – Today, Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) joined Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-01), Rep. Mike Conaway (TX-11), and 48 of his House Republican colleagues in urging the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to allow cattle producers that sold cattle after April 15, 2020 to be made eligible for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) payments for sales.
“For some cow/calf and stocker producers, the spring sale of calves is the only income from their cattle herd for the year, and now any who sold after April 15 are immediately harmed by USDA’s program design. According to USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) data, 1.55 million feeder and stocker calves have been marketed for the weeks ending from April 17 through May 22. Millions more calves will continue to be marketed in coming weeks, and those producers will continue to be impacted by both the dramatic price decline in recent months and USDA’s failure to adequately design a program that responds to those losses,” the Member of Congress wrote.
“Many small farmer-feeders are similarly harmed by USDA’s choice of an April 15 date for CFAP. Due to the severe reduction in idling or closures at packing plants that dramatically reduced U.S. cattle slaughter capacity, many small farmer-feeder operations had to hold market-ready cattle for an extended time and now must sell those cattle as soon as slaughter capacity is available for those animals. Therefore, many of these producers sold at lower prices after the April 15 CFAP date. According to USDA AMS data, approximately 2.9 million head of cattle were slaughtered for the weeks ending April 17 through May 23. Slaughter will continue in the weeks ahead, and live cattle prices remain impacted in the wake of slaughter disruptions.”
“Furthermore, price declines began in feeder and live cattle markets in mid-March, and even in late May, price recovery remains modest from lows in April, and well below the 5% price decline threshold set by USDA to allow commodities to be eligible for CFAP. For some cattle futures contracts, prices in late April were nearly as low as the lows achieved in March and April. Producers who sold at prices lowered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic should be eligible for USDA’s response in CFAP, regardless of if those sales were before or after an arbitrary April 15 date.”
