U. S. Rep. Frank Lucas was the featured speaker on Monday at the monthly Chamber of Commerce luncheon in the Conference Center.
Lucas represents Oklahoma’s third congressional district, which takes up almost half of the state’s land mass.
Prior to his service in Congress, Lucas served for five and a half years in the Oklahoma State House of Representatives.
Lucas spoke of his responsibility “to make sure that the federal government doesn’t make our life more complicated or harder. That we have the tools and the resources necessary to live up to our potential.
“Things that have happened so far, is the passing of the appropriations process for public education, transportation and a variety of things. It laid the groundwork to get this year’s process done at the end of the year dramatically quicker.”
He continued, “Right now, those of us that care about STEM education and basic research moving forward whether it is agriculture or otherwise, we’re working on a comprehensive bill that will address our competitor - the Chinese.
“What lies ahead of us? If we are the majority in the next session, then I will be chairman of The Science, Space and Technology Committee. The National Science Foundation, all the research programs fall within our jurisdiction and we’ll have health, education and a variety of things going forward.”
Lucas spoke more about the Science, Space and Technology Committee.
“This is also the same committee with jurisdiction over the National Weather Service and the NOAA facilities in Norman. What is more important to the people in this room of being able to calculate the factor to determine potential weather issues in the coming days, months or years?
“We are dependent on the weather. Our products that we bring out of the ground and need for natural gas to generate electricity vary depending on how hot it is in the summer and how cold it is in the winter. It is also the committee for the Space program. Let me assure you, we will get back to the Moon and get to Mars before the Chinese get there. It is necessary if we’re going to preserve our technological edge.”
Agriculture is his first love and the core business everywhere in the third district of Oklahoma.
“It’s my vniversity training in agricultural economics throughout the globe, a whole lot of my legislative life. Part of the problem is that a small portion of America actually understands where the food and fiber come from,” Lucas said. “The rest of our neighbors and the rest of the world takes it for granted. The farm bill is about a safety net. The provisions in the farm bill deal with weather, crop, grass divisions for livestock or pastures are critically important. Price protection is another fundamental principle in this farm bill.”
When he was first elected 28 years ago, he was number 434 out of 435 in the United States House. His late father would have described that as “a flea on the end of the hair, on the tail of the dog.”
When Congress reorganizes in January, he’ll be number 18 and at the Republican conference number 4.
Lucas is running for his 16th term in the House of Representatives and he has two Republican opponents in this year’s primary on June 28.
The Woodward High School Jazz Band kicked things off Monday with three songs called “Summertime,” “Pennsylvania 6500” and It Don’t Mean a Thing.”
Chamber members also heard presentations from the Classic Bowl and Elks Rodeo Committee during the luncheon.
Both events are coming up in the next few weeks with Classic Bowl starting May 28 and the Rodeo on June 8.
