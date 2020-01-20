A big night is planned for the Woodward Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.
"Taste of Woodward IV" is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Woodward Conference Center.
"Woodward has so much to offer, this is one of the few formats that allow us to spotlight all of our great chamber members, whether they offer foods or goods or services," Chamber Director C. J. Montgomery said.
The event is an opportunity to check out food offerings from a variety of vendors.
"There will be a great selection," Montgomery said.
Some retailers and services typically set up booths as well.
After time to check out the food and network a bit, the chamber business at hand starts at 6:30 p.m.
"This is a tremendous networking opportunity," Montgomery said. "And the big deal is it's fun."
The program includes recognition of the 2019 Student Citizens of the Year and the retiring directors.
That is followed by the passing of the gavel from current Chamber President Grant Walker to incoming President Eric Wheeler, who will then introduce new directors.
Keynote speaker for the evening is Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell. His speech will be followed by the announcement of the new Woodward Citizen of the Year.
