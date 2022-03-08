It was 10 years ago in April that a devastating tornado struck Woodward a few minutes after midnight on April 15.
Six people died in the tornado, several more were injured and scores of houses and businesses destroyed or damaged.
If you weren’t directly affected by the tornado, chances are you know folks who lost or were displaced from their homes.
The Woodward News is beginning work on a special section to mark the 10th-year anniversary of the tornado and we need your assistance.
What is your most vivid memory of the tornado? Or what do you remember most about the next few days as the community rallied to recover?
We are asking residents to send in their memories of that night or the subsequent recovery or their thoughts on how the community has bounced back 10 years later.
Please keep responses short, 50 to 75 words and include a photo if you have one available.
You can send us your thoughts, memories and even photos through email at editor@woodwardnews.net, or give us a call at 580-256-2200 to provide information.
April is also the 75ht anniversary of the Woodward tornado that still is the deadliest in Oklahoma’s history and we are also accepting submissions on that tornado from survivors or family members.
