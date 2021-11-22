It is the season of family gatherings and this year will be a very Thankful Thanksgiving. Long-term care facilities are working very hard to make visitation with your loved one easy and meaningful as they continue to work in the middle of a still active time of COVID.
Facilities are reporting almost 100% of residents have chosen to be vaccinated. Facilities still have very active screening process in place, but are welcoming all visitors. Residents are once again dining in the communal dining areas and enjoying group activities with social distancing and mask wearing becoming part of the normal look of things.
Most facilities will be hosting some type of holiday gatherings in the coming months to celebrate the end of a hard year and hopeful beginnings. Please check with the staff at the long-term care facility of your loved one to see what they have scheduled.
Many facilities are still requiring an appointment for visitation and all should be keeping you in the loop with update processes to keep you in close contact with your loved one. Do plan on making the time to visit during the next few months
If you feel that you are not being allowed to see your loved one as often as you would like or if you have not been able to visit at all please contact your area Ombudsman Supervisor Cherrie Nutley at 580-821-4068.
Information provided by Cherrie Nutley, SWODA Ombudsman Supervisor.
