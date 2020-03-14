With concern about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continuing to grow, area long-term care facilities are ramping up precautionary measures.
Woodward and Buffalo Skilled Nursing & Therapy Administrator Dan Jessup said at this time they are taking every precaution necessary to protect residents.
According to one resident’s sister, Gina Wilson, the nursing home is accepting no visitations until further notice as a precaution in the care of their residents who are all in a higher risk category concerning the virus.
“We are glad they are taking precautions to make sure our family member receives the best care possible,” Wilson said. “Better safe than sorry.”
Late Friday night in an email release, from Theresa Green with Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy, the company said, "We take very seriously the health, safety and well-being of our residents, staff and guests. As public health uncertainties and concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to evolve, and as an additional precautionary measure, we have currently halted all medically-unnecessary visitation to our home. We continue to closely monitor the situation, to follow all CDC and state health department guidelines and remain in contact with both state and local health and government officials to continue to assess the situation."
Providence Place Administrator Ashley Miller, LNHA is stressing the importance that people do not panic.
“It's that simple. It's no secret that our hands carry most of the germs we come into contact with,” Miller said. “So, as with any virus, it is imperative we maintain excellent hand hygiene, cover our coughs/sneezes and follow other basic sanitary procedures such as regular disinfecting of "high touch" surfaces like telephones, hard surfaces, handrails, door knobs, light switches, etc…"
Miller admonished that our communities' elders are vulnerable to all viruses. Healthcare workers are trained to know exactly what must be done within the community to minimize risk of transmission of any virus. Keeping in close contact with local and state health departments, staff will continue to follow CDC recommendations and make changes as necessary as more is learned about the virus.
“Their chances of having complications from any of these illnesses is much greater than in the general population,” Miller said. “It is for this reason, that we always recommend that anyone who has symptoms of any illness refrain from coming into our building. We rely heavily on the public who enters our facility to not bring our residents their germs and to wash their hands before they begin their visit; even if they do not have any symptoms of illness.
At this time, Providence Place is requesting visitors who have symptoms of any illness, particularly respiratory system symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose and shortness of breath to refrain from visiting. They have also canceled community activities that would have a large amount of outside guests.
“In addition, anyone who has traveled to an area with known cases of the COVID-19 virus must refrain from entering our building for the 14-day window of self-quarantine as recommended by the CDC,” Miller said. ”We are prepared to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 virus within our facility, should the need arise.”
Shattuck Nursing Center is not on lockdown, but is limiting visitors. According to Director of Nursing and Interim Administrator Missy Kuhlman, RN-BC, they sent out a letter to family members.
“If anyone has any of the signs and symptoms of being sick, you know, fever, dry cough or cough, runny nose… We're asking them not to come in at all,” Kuhlman said. “Don't come unless you really need to see your loved one at this time.”
Shattuck has someone posted at the door to ask questions before visitors come in. They’ll be wanting to know if visitors have been out of the country in the last month or if they are feeling sick.
“We do the same thing with our employees if they're sick, you need to stay home,” Kuhlman said. “When we take our residents out that are immunocompromised, they are to wear masks just for their own protection. Because Because we don't know who they may come in contact with.”
Parkview Pointe Senior Living in Laverne is also limiting visitors. They ask that you please do not visit if you have any of the following symptoms:
• Fever
• Shortness of Breath
• Cough
• Nasal Congestion
• Runny Nose
• Sore Throat
• Nausea
• Vomiting or diarrhea
“We ask that all visitors to Parkview Pointe come through the north front door, sign in and use the hand sanitizer provided before entering seniors’ apartments,” RN Consultant Jan Wilkinson said. “Parkview staff will continue to monitor the OSDH, OKDHS and CDC recommendations. If further assistance is needed you may call Parkview Pointe at 580-921-7276.”
