Woodward area residents have found many ways to fill their extra time at home during the voluntary isolation to curtail the COVID-19 virus. The only limit to finding things to do is limiting the imagination.
Ashley Fanning and her three children, ages 1 to 9, spent over an hour Sunday afternoon while walking on a scavenger hunt for Teddy Bears. Various people had seen a post about the event on Facebook and placed Teddy Bears in their front windows for people to see when they passed by the houses. The family found Teddy Bears at eight different houses in the Wildwood and Briarwood additions.
“They had a blast and got a lot of exercise,” Fanning said. “They raced ahead when seeing a Teddy Bear to see who would be the first to get there.”
Since before the “social distancing” went into effect for the coronavirus, Helen Stevens has been home recovering from a broken hip. A big project she has focused on is sorting through eight tubs full of family photos which cover multiple generations of her family over the decades.
“It is kind of interesting,” Stevens said. “One I found was of me holding my first child in front of a house by an apartment building off Oklahoma Avenue. Old photos related to Mooreland I am donating to the newspaper for their archives.”
“My son got me bird feeders that attract all kinds of birds,” she added. “I take photos of them. He took me for a drive Sunday, and I got photos of bald eagles in a nest and saw them flying in the air.”
Sharon Solloway decided to learn a new hobby during her time at home with her mother, Joy Goin. “I’m crocheting a lot,” said Solloway. “I taught myself to crochet and am enjoying it. I even make my own designs.”
“We have a normal daily schedule,” Solloway added. “After breakfast I read while mother does Seek and Find word puzzles and watches daytime TV shows. We like to support local restaurants with take-out and in the evening, we watch movies on Netflix and Prime Video.”
Solloway also practices daily meditation with mindfulness breathing. “Meditation teaches me to notice things in the moment like a branch with new green leaves, flowers that attract monarch butterflies, and rainbows reflected on the windows from hanging crystals,” said Solloway. “Everyone needs to look around and notice the beauty which will nourish your soul.”
While at home for voluntary isolation due to personal health risks, Terri Jo Littau enjoys embroidering tea towels and crocheting wash cloths. She also likes to repurpose items at home from which she has made several bird feeders for her backyard.
Last year Littau developed a new hobby—bird watching. “We have lived here 20 years and I never realized what you can see in your own backyard,” Littau said. “Parents and kids need to get in the backyard and just enjoy the nature of trees and birds. Just get out, breathe the air, and hear the sounds.”
Littau and her husband recently went on a scenic drive near Laverne and found a large eagles’ nest. “We could see the adult eagle feeding the eaglets and I took of photos of them,” she said.
Mooreland couple, Vicki and TZ Wright, are using the time of isolation to watch Netflix movies and maintain their usual daily routine. “We still go for our daily walks in Boiling Springs or walking the trail in Woodward,” said Vicki Wright.
“We are getting some yard work done and I have done two jigsaw puzzles,” Wright said. “TZ is missing his gigs (solo and band performances) but has had time to do more writing.
“I think the hardest thing is not being able to be with our sons and their families that live in Texas and Kansas, and not knowing when our life will get back to normal.”
Adults and children alike can find a variety of fun and educational activities to do during this time of isolation. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends, “Be active at home during #COVID# outbreak.”
WHO suggests trying online exercise classes, dancing to music, playing video games, skipping rope, muscle strengthening and balance training.
Linnea Covington of the Denver Post recommends the following STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities for children: 1) trace the sun’s movement by drawing your shadow every hour, 2) add food coloring to a water-filled jar then place a stick of celery in it to watch how the colored water moves inside the plant’s capillaries, 3) create some non-Newtonian fluid recipes to make Silly Putty, Gak, or Slime.
It is important for homebound and isolated people to remain in touch with family and friends they are unable to be with physically, during the isolation to reduce coronavirus cases. Utilizing technology can help reconnect people with family, friends, co-workers, employees/employers, and your medical team. This can be done by telephone calls, conference calls, FaceTime, Facebook, Snapchat, Skyping, and Zoom video conferencing.
