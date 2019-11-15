Tax planning was the topic at the Woodward Young Professionals fall quarterly Lunch and Learn on Thursday at High Plains Technology Center. While that may sound like the driest of dry subjects to learn about, business owner and business instructor at NWOSU Jana Walker, CPA, PLLC came prepared with enthusiasm, handouts and a cheerful attitude.
According to Walker, the goal of tax planning is not to pay the minimal amount of taxes as possible but to recognize the relationship between how much you’re paying and how much you’re making and to plan finances economically based on actual data and the business’s actual statistics.
“A tax, all it is, is an additional cost of doing business,” Walker said. “Reporting what you have to be in compliance, to be able to remit your due diligence as an American doing business in the United States.”
Walker explained that while there are some variables that cannot be controlled, like markets, business owners need to concentrate on diversifying those things they do have control over into other options.
“And that's where that bookkeeping component comes in, all you're doing there is collecting data,” Walker said. “That's where the statistics comes into play.”
According to Walker, consistent data keeping helps point out patterns in business finance that can help more accurately forecast for the future.
“If you consistently look at the patterns you can get a lot closer,” Walker said. “So that you can start building those blocks to get where you want to be.”
Walker suggested analyzing what-if scenarios based on worst case, most likely and best case scenarios, so there is a plan for dealing with what the next year may bring.
Walker also urged regular check-ins to help stay on track toward achieving goals. Check-in times of day-to-day, month-to-month and mid-year make it easier to plan for reaching those goals.
One resource Walker suggested is the withholdings calculator on the IRS.gov website.
