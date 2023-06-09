Creek Young tied for first place in the Woodward Elks Rodeo bull riding with an 86-point ride on the bull Batman at Thursday’s second performance.
Two other bull riders moved into the top five as Jace Trosclair scored an 84 and Try Holston 81.
Some other performances of note from Thursday saw Mason Couch move into second in steer wrestling with a 4.3 second run. Tyler Ravenscroft continues to lead at 4.1 seconds.
Mark Kreder scored 75.5 in bareback riding, moving into third lace and Jacobs Crawley scored 84in saddle bronc riding for third place with two performances left.
World champion barrel racing Haley Kinsel went 17.08 seconds for second place behind Lisa Lockhart, who was 16.94 on Wednesday.
Barrell racer Andrea Busby was injured during the event when her horse went down with her around the third barrel. She was taken to AllianceHealth Woodward. An update on her injuries wasn’t immediately available.
The third performance of the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. on Friday.
Some of the featured performers include world champion team ropers Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogeuira, and barrel racer Emiy Beisel, a multi-time national finalist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.