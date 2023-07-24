With temperatures rising across the country, and record-breaking heat setting in this summer, the Oklahoma Department of Tourism & Recreation is sharing Oklahoma’s best watering holes, beaches and caves to help stay cool this summer.
“Now is the perfect time to discover the breathtaking shorelines and unexpected places within Oklahoma’s state parks,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Executive Director at OTRD. “These hidden gems are adored by locals and visitors alike. Whether you love the rush of cascading waterfalls or the serene atmosphere of watering holes, there are plenty of options to cool off and beat the heat.”
Here are some of the area parks you can check out this summer.
Southwestern Oklahoma:
Foss State Park
Water activities include kayak rentals, boating, fishing and a swim beach that is perfect for cooling off.
Western and Northwestern Oklahoma:
Gage Artesian Beach
This watering hole is unlike any other swimming hole in Oklahoma! This natural swimming hole has cement-lined walls with a sandy beach-like bottom.
Alabaster Caverns State Park
Stay cool by exploring one of the largest natural gypsum caves in the world located in Western Oklahoma. The Alabaster Caverns are open to the public and best of all, the internal temperature remains steady around 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
Roman Nose State Park
Cool off in one of three natural springs. You can also relax in the fully restored Civilian Conservation Corps swimming pool, complete with a climbing rock wall and slide for the kids.
