Project AWARE is partnering with Registered Yoga Instructor Abbie Wasson for a Family Yoga Night.
“Yoga is for everyone,” said Wasson. “Yoga is for those who have a wide range of movement to those that are very limited. Yoga is more than just flexibility, it is about the breath, the body and the mind as well. Learning how to control the breath can ease anxiety, stress, and what we sometimes call monkey mind (focusing on too many things at once and not completing anything successfully).”
The event will be hosted via Facebook Live on the Woodward Public Schools page.
Things will kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday evening. It’s free and open to the public no matter your skill level.
“Yoga has many other benefits that differ from person to person,” Wasson said. “One person may be doing yoga simply for the movement while another maybe using it to build strength. I think many people hear yoga and think I’m not flexible so I can’t do that. I want to show them they can do it and there are benefits for them if they stick with a practice.”
Participants will learn about calming breathing techniques, how yoga can help the body and mind, and yoga poses that are beneficial for everyone in the family.
“Social isolation and uncertainty about the future can cause escalated levels of stress and anxiety for parents and children,” said Community Manager Amy Whitewater. “Many families are craving a healthy way to release some of that stress.”
