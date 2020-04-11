The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering coronavirus relief options.
But while SBA is here to help you overcome the challenges created by this health crisis and offer multiple funding options for those seeking relief, local financial advisors both caution and encourage locals about applying.
“Nothing is free in this world,” Jana A. Walker, CPA, PLLC reminds. “You are applying for loans in these programs. Not everybody will qualify. This is not an automatic approval for free money.”
According to SBA, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) has established new programs to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19 including a Paycheck Protection Program, up to $10,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance, Bridge Loans for businesses that have used SBA Express, and SBA Loan Debt Relief.
Riffel Law Firm Attorney Craig Riffel said their firm has already assisted nearly 100 businesses and nonprofit organizations in receiving benefits under the CARES Act. He would like as much of that money as possible to return to Northwest Oklahoma businesses and organizations.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities. This is a potentially forgivable loan with a maturity of 2 years and an interest rate of 1%.
According to Riffel, the Paycheck Protection Program is time sensitive and only available through June 30.
The Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance of up to $10,000 will provide economic relief to businesses experiencing a temporary loss of revenue.
According to Riffel, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan has been available for a while, but legislators recently made it viable as a refinancing mechanism for up to $2 million through the end of this year. Additionally, a person’s age can’t be a consideration in the application process.
“Now that’s going to be a financing mechanism for people that not only are not bankable but are bankable, because these loans are fixed at a three and three quarter percent for 30 years,” Riffel said. “This mechanism is one which is going to be available to help everybody.”
Even if a business doesn’t qualify for one of these loans, filing the application will get them an up to $10,000 grant, according to Riffel.
“From what I can tell, unless SBA is issued some regs, there's nothing in the act that prohibits someone from getting both Paycheck Protection Program loan, as well as an Economic Injury Disaster Loan,” Riffel said. “They are not allowed to use the money from both programs to fund the same thing.”
The Economic Injury Disaster Loans could solve a lot of problems for farms, non-profits and the self-employed where otherwise they might end up in bankruptcy later, Riffel said.
“Just because you check the box, doesn’t mean you will qualify and get the $10,000 tomorrow,” Walker cautioned. “The language says you can get up to $10,000, but still is needs based. The purpose of this was to get money in the system ASAP for businesses to survive until they get their loans processed.”
SBA Express Bridge Loans enable small businesses who are in urgent need for cash and currently have a business relationship with an SBA Express Lender to access up to $25,000 quickly.
SBA loan debt relief is an automatic deferral which will still continue to accrue interest. After the automatic deferment period, borrowers will be required to resume making regular principal and interest payments and reestablish recurring payments.
When applying for CARES Act relief, you are certifying that you are in need of the funds in order to support ongoing operations due to the current economic environment. Walker cautions hefty fines or even imprisonment could be the consequences of misrepresenting information on the application.
“There are a ton of struggling businesses right now that this program is specifically designed to aid during this time and they truly need this help and help from the community,” Walker said. “If you have not been adversely affected, refrain from taking resources away from those in need.”
According to Walker, every application submitted lengthens the processing time for lenders, which delays the time for those in need receiving aid.
“Also beware of scams going on right now there is a ton of misinformation,” Walker said. “If someone calls pretending to be from the SBA, have them confirm your loan application confirmation number to ensure it’s really the SBA. Otherwise do not get that individual any personal information.”
Walker suggests those in need talk to a professional and your personal lender. They are the front line and best resource at this time.
