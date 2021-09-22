The fall Trash Off Day for local residents is Saturday.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, there will be no landfill charges for trash brought to the Woodward County Landfill - if you have your City of Woodward water bill with you.
There are a few disposal rules
- City will not pay for demolition materials
- Please keep household trash separated from tree limbs, tires, ect. . .
- Oil can be disposed of at Public Works on Lakeview and Madison from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday.
Woodward holds two Trash Off days each year, one in the spring and one in the fall.
