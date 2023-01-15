Western Conference Tournament at Kingfisher
Woodward Middle School
98 pounds – Cayden Gipson def. Hudson McCray, Pawnee, 7-5; pinned Connor Kelly, Hennessey, 1:11; tech fall Jaden Osborne, Harrah, 16-0; lost to Carter Harris, Heritage Hall, 16-4. Second place.
112 pounds – Nash Best pinned by Cooper Miller, Harrah, 0:32; pinned by Josiah Deatherage, Tecumseh, 1:35.
112 pounds – Matthew Gundmundson pinned by Lane Burnam, Mangum, 1:35; pinned by Chance Dunn, Kingfisher, 3:43
119 pounds – Desmond House pinned by Ryder West, Cashion, 1:09; pinned by Josiah Oxley, Morrison, 0:57.
119 – Elijah Nelson pinned Jaxon Sheppard, Kingfisher, 2:41; pinned Finn Turner, Pawnee, 1:36; pinned Braedyn Collier, Tecumseh, 2:46; def. Brandon Rodriguez, Clinton, 6-4; pinned by Cal Whitnah, Harrah, 2:19. Second place.
126 pounds – C. J. Post pinned by Trent Carter, Hobart, 3:23; pinned Camden Weinmeister, Kingfisher, 1:18; pinned Trevin Smith, Hennessey, 1:28; pinned by Landen Cullins, Cache, 2:04.
126 pounds – Titan Fields pinned by Trevin Smith, Hennessey, 0:36; pinned Oliver Joyeda, Kingfisher, 0:45; pinned by Austin Compton, Cashion, 1:45.
132 pounds – Hunter Huckabee pinned by Jesus Gutierrez, Clinton, 4:02; pinned Max Murray, Harrah, 3:43; forfeit to Eli Shelton, Elk City.
140 pounds – Beaux Reeves pinned Kieran Jain, Heritage Hall, 0:22; pinned by Elijah Peterson, Anadarko, 2:56; pinned by James Lockhart, Watonga, 2:58.
140 pounds – Jake Graf def. James Lockhart, Watonga, 10-7; pinned Jaxon Wright, Oklahoma Christian, 1:47; pinned by Jamison Morton, Morrison, 1:41; lost to Jackson Trantham, Pawnee, 4-3.
155 pounds – Hunter Tune pinned by Dalton Hamlett, Hobart, 0:31; pinned by Kyler Gray, Oklahoma Christian, 3:23.
155 pounds – Cooper Shirley pinned by Kristen Lewallen, Harrah, 1:57; pinned Quannah Famero, Cache, 2:05; pinned by Dalton Hamlett, Hobart, 1:49.
285 pounds – Braxtyn Hosier pinned by Dom Frizzell, 2:38; pinned Cash Masters, Elk City, 1:41; def. Logan Castleberry, Geary, 5-0; pinned by Aiden Willard, Cordell, 2:30.
285 pounds – Adriean Cruz pinned by Shooter Mayabb, Hobart, 1:06; pinned by Ricky Thompson, Cache, 2:17.
Woodward High School
106 pounds – Kash Elston pinned by Marquis Martin, Clinton, 1:18; pinned by Jesse Koehler, Cache, 1:07; pinned Dalton Johnson, Davis, 0:29. Third place.
120 pounds – Jimmy Hoeckert pinned by Brady Larson, Harrah, 0:11; pinned by Thomas Fairless, Woodward, 3:55.
120 pounds – Thomas Fairless pinned by Christian Bermea, Clinton, 0:28; pinned Jimmy Hoeckert, Woodward, 3:55; pinned by Lawson Jacks, Casady, 4:29.
126 pounds – Christian Gipson lost to Jace Little, Oklahoma Christian, 12-0; lost to Konner Alley, Pawnee, 11-4.
132 pounds – Ethan Snyder pinned by Brayden Kochenower, Kingfisher, 2:00; pinned Matthew Rodrique, Cordell, 0:19; pinned Aiden Dickens, Hennessey, 0:L54; pinned Anthony Allen, Mangum, 3:31; pinned by Edgar Armendariz, Elk City, 1:34.
138 pounds – Bryce Coker pinned by Jett Jennings, Davis, 4:18; pinned Landyn Ashby, Tecumseh, 2:27; def. Carson Nix, Cache, 6-3; pinned by Aaron Frye, Elk City, 0:28.
144 pounds – Hayden Hillyer pinned Sawyer Davidson, Hobart, 0:29; pinned Miguel Box, Elk City, 0:34; pinned by J D Sigman, Tecumseh, 4:27; def. Nishon Barker, Cache, 5-4; pinned by Ethan May, Davis, 3:00. Fourth place.
144 pounds – Jair Bencom pinned Trey Self, Hobart, 3:30; pinned by Ethan May, Davis, 2:48; pinned by Sawyer Davidson, Hobart, 4:14.
150 pounds – Zathan Clingenpeel pinned Dee Idelman, Davis, 1:32; pinned Gabe Miranda, Mangum, 1:48; pinned by Tyson Grundy, Oklahoma Christian, 4:59; pinned Dee Idelman, Davis, 1:57; pinned Christopher Garcia, Watonga, 2:42. Third place.
165 pounds – Donovan Phillips pinned by Cale McPeek, Pawnee, 0:54; def. Aiden Folland, Cache, 8-2; def. Colby Gilliland, Morrison, 4-3; pinned by Jackson Curry, Heritage Hall, 1:33.
175 pounds – Jaxson Wilson pinned by Braxton Robertson, Elk City, 0:43; won forfeit over Isaiah McDow, Clinton; pinned by Cameron Griffin, Hennessey.
175 pounds – Ivan Ramirez pinned by Trey Bennett, Clinton, 3:30; lost to Ethan Schneberger, Elk City, 18-5.
190 pounds – L. J. Mason lost to Zaedon Collins, Clinton, 11-1; def. Hunter Boyer, Heritage Hall, 5-3; def. Jacob Frazier, Tecumseh, 12-11; def. Rance Digby, Davis, 2-1; def. Ryder Gray, Oklahoma Christian, 9-5; lost to Hunter Hadsell, Tecumseh, 6-2. Fourth place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.