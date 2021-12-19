Woodward wrestling results
Weatherford Tournament
Saturday's matches
113 pounds: Julio Gomes def. Austin Woodard (Bushland), 10-; def. Colton Jackson (Clinton), 11-5. First place
132 pounds: Alex Staats pinned by Jaxon Klassen (Weatherford), 2:00; pinned by Jesse Conway (Clinton), 1:13; pinned Zhwar Subhani (Amarillo Gold), 0:51. Fifth place
145 pounds: Wyatt Holloway pinned Trey Self (Hobart), 0:18; def. James Atha (Bushland), 10-9; lost to Braden Anderson (Carl Alberet), 7-3. Second place.
160 pounds: Corbin Barnett pinned Britt Graves (Clinton), 0:32; pinned by Nathan Sutterfield (Carl Albert), 1:46. Second place.
170 pounds: Bradley Holloway pinned Noah Valdez (Amarillo Gold), 5:38; lost to Isaiah Mathanae (Carl Albert), 12-2; pinned Utah Kennemer (Clinton), 2:25; pinned by Noah Valdez (Amarillo Gold), 4:23. Fourth place.
182 pounds: Paul Sullivan pinned by Raylyn Sherman (Carl Albert), 1:08; pinned Jayden Gregory (Weatherford), 3:09; won by injury default over Brady Rilema, Lexington; pinned by Matt Smart (Bushland), 1:29. Fourth place.
Woodward finished fifth in team standings.
Friday's preliminary round matches
113 pounds: Gomez won by forfeit over Jaycob Banda (Amarillo Gold); pinned Cade Boecker (Cordell), 2:17; lost to Colton Jackson (Clinton), 10-9; def. Austin Woodard (Bushland), 4-1.
132 pounds: Alex Staats def. Zhwar Subhani (Amarillo Gold), 8-5; pinned by Tristan Buchanan (Lexington), 3:27; pinned by Jesse Conway (Clinton), 2:40.
145 pounds: Wyatt Holoway lost to Braden Anderson (Carl Albert), 16-2; pinned Jamarques Dye (Hobart), 1:44; pinned Tyson Bartles (Amarillo Gold), 0:49.
160 pounds: Corbin Barnett pinned by Nathan Sutterfield (Carl Albert), 1:40; def. Nick Lavoie (Mangum), 10-3; pinned Rhett Madden (Hobart), 0:37; pinned Britt Graves (Clinton), 3:15.
170 pounds: Bradley Holloway pinned Peyton Drolet (Amarllo Black), 1:22; pinned Major Lewis (Geary), 3:12.
182 pounds: Paul Sullivan pinned by Craeden Morris (Amarillo Gold), 1:25; pinned by Brady Rilema, Lexington (1:24)
