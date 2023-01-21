Wrestling results
High School in Yukon Tournament
106 – Kash Elston pinned by Carlos Magallanes, Dumas, 0:32; lost to Hunter Knox, Broken Arrow, 18-1.
120 – Julio Gomez pinned Orlando McLain, Moore, 0:42; pinned Gavin Horn, Edmond Santa Fe, 1:15; lost to Devon Miller, Westmoore, 20-8; pinned Azriel Reyes, Dumas, 1:36; def. Peyton Park, Heritage Hall, 9-5; pinned by Gerald Harris, Cascia Hall, 3:07; lost to Cash Donnell, Piedmont, 16-0. Sixth place.
126 – James Haney pinned by Eli Kirk, Guthrie, 2:00; pinned by Jackson Bodine, Yukon, 3:14.
132 – Ethan Snyder pinned by Brock Givens, McGuinness, 1:42; pinned by Luke Lyons, Guthrie, 1:59.
138 – Bryce Coker pinned by Cade Hill, Edmond North, 1;12; pinned by Jesse Wright, Edmond Memorial, 1:50.
144 – Hayden Hillyer lost to Cole Brooks, Collinsville, 17-0; pinned Adam Velasquez, Duncan, 4:28; def. Bradley Hamilton, Jenks, 13-5; lost to Cole Olguin, Choctaw, 2-0.
150 – Zathan Clingenpeel pinned by Jerome Rice, Putnam Citiy, 3:42; pinned by Blake Johnston, Piedmont, 2:01.
157 – Wyatt Holloway lost to Kolten Lunschen, Piedmont, 15-0; pinned by Hunter Smith, Yukon, 4:01.
165 – Jessiah Baeza pinned Rance Ridley, Choctaw, 1:55; pinned Brady Roberts, Piedmont, 3:23; pinned by Brayden Lucas, Edmond North, 3:28; pinned by Ryan Gooch, Putnam City North, 0:38.
190 – L. J. Mason pinned by Luke Eschenheimer, Cascia Hall, 1:16; pinned Maddox Hayes, Enid, 2:08; pinned by Noah Perkins, Stillwater, 3:49.
215 – Jaydan Koch pinned by Eli Moroney, Guthrie, 0:32; pinned by Cade Eichlor, Yukon, 1:45.
Junior High in Clinton Tournament
Middle School
98 pounds – Kaleb Jordan pinned by CJ Allgood, Weatherford, 0:50; pinned by Kade Gravely, Cache, 0:31.
112 pounds – Nash Best pinned by Chance Dunn, Kingfisher, 1:25; pinned by Reese Ratcliff, Cashion, 1:58.
119 pounds – Desmond House pinned by Ryder West, Cashion, 0:40; pinned by Ethan Harris, Lawton, 1:30.
Junior High
98 pounds - Cayden Gipson pinned Oliver Jones, Elk City, 0:45; pinned Drew Ensey, Hobart, 0:36; def. Azreal Fierros, Clinton, 13-10; lost to Baylor Pugh, Cache, 7-6. Second place.
106 pounds – Gabriel Aguirre lost by injury default Jaden Potter of Clinton and Isai Cassio of Weatherford.
112 pounds – Matthew Gundmendson lost to Dax Behne, Weatherford, 9-7; pinned by Gunner Riley, Watonga, 2:17.
119 pounds – Titan Fields pinned by Raden Berg, Hinton, 0:43; def. Dyllen Mercer, Lawton Ike, 8-5; pinned by Francisco Gomez, Weatherford, 3:06.
119 pounds – Elijah Nelson pinned by Jonathan Medrao, Elk City, 1:03; def. Phil Renna, Weatherford, 13-0; pinned Marcus Delarosa, Altus, 3:31; pinned Cody McFarland, Cache, 3:33; lost to Jonathan Medrano, Elk City, 1-0.
126 pounds – Christian Gipson pinned Cody Sanchez, Geary, 0:23; pinned Sammy Kuykendall, Weatherford, 1:24; def. Vincente Gutierrez, Clinton, 9-2; def. Landon Cullins, Cache, 9-1; pinned by Clayton Carey, Guthrie, 4:00. Second place.
132 – Hunter Huckabee pinned by Max Daly, Cache, 0:45; pinned Zack Ford, Watonga, 1:42; pinned Brady Owings, Weatherford, 1:45; pinned by Jayce Villines, Weatherford, 2:49.
140 pounds - Beaux Reeves – pinned by Cole Smith, Cache, 3:58; pinned by James Lockhart, Watonga, 2:57.
140 pounds – Jake Graf pinned Ethan Nelson, Elk City, 1:55; pinned by Paden Berg, Hinton, 1:20; def. Carrol Huffman, Clinton, 8-6; pinned by Jackson Keasler, Weatherford, 3:31.
155 pounds - Hunter Tune pinned by Landon Wilson, Clinton, 0:30; pinned by Clark Huskey, Guthrie, 0:42.
155 pounds – Cooper Shirley pinned by Garrett Graham, Cache, 1:51; pinned Hadin Morris, Cache, 1:47; pinned by Tyson Brookter, Clinton, 2:20.
285 pounds – Braxtyn Hosier pinned by Brayden Fuller, Clinton, 0:46; pinned Kevin Smith, Kingfisher, 1:46; pinned by Ricky Thompson, Cache, 3:14.
285 pounds – Aidrean Cruz pinned by Ricky Thompson, Cache, 3:19; won by injury default over Max Hoesli, Cashion; pinned Logan Castleberry, Geary, 3:19; pinned by Tyler Shoopman, Lawton Ike, 3:29.
Girls
96 pounds – Reyna Baeza def. Katelyn Patterson, Cache, 4-2; pinned Jakaraih Green, Altus, 2:06. First place.
