Staff reports
A Woodward woman has been charged in Beckham County District Court with second degree rape and violation of the Oklahoma State Statute via computer, according to court records.
Ruth Ann Elizabeth Christie was charged with the felonies on March 17 and made an initial appearance on Tuesday. According to court records, an attorney date has been set on March 28 and a preliminary hearing conference on April 17.
Bond was set at $75,000.
According to the charge sheet obtained from Beckham County, Christie is being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre while she was a security officer at the facility.
The violation of Oklahoma statute via computer was due to Christie’s use of a cell phone and state owned computer to communicate with the inmate, according to the affidavit filed with the charges.
Case number is CF-2023-62
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.