Weather Alert

...A Red Flag Warning for parts of western and northwestern Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon... .Warm, dry and breezy conditions will contribute to favorable fire weather conditions during the afternoon and early evening on Wednesday. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM TEMPERATURES, LOW HUMIDITY, BREEZY WINDS, AND DRY FUELS FOR NORTHWESTERN AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA.. The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning for warm temperatures, breezy winds, low humidity, and dry fuels, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * TIMING...2 to 7 PM Wednesday. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES...81 to 85 degrees. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&